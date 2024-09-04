'Dancing with the Stars': New pro dancer to replace Artem Chigvintsev

A new dancer has been promoted to Pro status following Artem Chigvintsev's arrest

Dancing With the Stars has replaced pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev for season 33, promoting Ezra Sosa to a pro dancer.

Sosa, who was formerly a troupe member on the series, revealed to GLAAD on Tuesday, September 3, that he has been promoted to pro for the upcoming season.

"It hasn’t hit me yet! When I got the call, I honestly was in a state of shock from the news," the 23-year-old dancer expressed. "But I think the moment I do meet my [celebrity] partner and the moment I step in the ballroom, that when I’ll be like, 'Oh my gosh, this is actually happening right now!'"

Sosa, the first Latin dance pro to be featured on the reality dancing competition in over a decade, and other professional dancers’ celebrity partners will reportedly be revealed on Wednesday, September 4, on Good Morning America.

Sosa’s promotion comes after Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested on Thursday, August 29, in Napa, California, after his wife, Nikki Garcia, accused him of corporal injury.

According to People, before being taken into custody for domestic violence, Chigvintsev had no plans to participate in Dancing with the Stars season 33.