Karachi weather update: City likely to experience 'light to moderate rains'

KARACHI: Sporadic light to moderate rains may lash some parts of Karachi on Wednesday as partly cloudy and humid weather is expected to persist for the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.



The weather forecasting department said the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 °C by the morning. Whereas, it predicted, the mercury might mount to 32°C to 34°C during the day.

"The percentage of humidity in the air is 81% and winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour," the Met Office stated.

Later, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the intensity of monsoon winds had reduced considerably and the chances of rain were extremely low today in Karachi.

"There may be rain at a few places on the outskirts of the metropolis, including the Superhighway, Gadap Town and the surrounding areas," he said.

Karachi has earlier received torrential rains for days together under the influence of a cyclonic storm 'Asna' which has dissipated now.



Following the rain, cracks have appeared on roads and commuters are facing immense trouble.

After restrictions for few days due to the cyclonic storm, the weather department had earlier given permission to fishermen in Sindh to resume their activities in the sea from September 1, while Balochistan's fishermen were allowed to go fishing from September 2.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has battered Tharparkar, Mithi, Islamkot and surrounding areas in Sindh.

The PMD said Mithi received 80mm of rain in 24 hours. Ponds had been filled with water due to the rain, which was beneficial for crops, it added.

Met Office, on Tuesday, said monsoon currents from Arabian sea were penetrating Southern and eastern parts of the country.

The department had predicted that rain-wind/thundershower, with isolated heavyfalls, was expected in Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan and south Punjab on Wednesday.

"Rain-wind/thundershower is likely at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,” it had said.