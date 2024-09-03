Oasis to dethrone Sabrina Carpenter from top spot of UK chart?

Oasis has reunited after 15 years of feud as Sabrina Carpenter releases sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet'

Oasis has made a new announcement in the wake of an "unprecedented demand" that could stir a bit of threat for Sabrina Carpenter.

According to the Mirror, the English rock band revealed they would be hitting the stage on three new UK tour dates, notably after Carpenter, 25, nabbed the number one spot last Friday with her latest single, Taste, from her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet.

In addition, she added another feather to her cap by becoming the first female artist to simultaneously secure both the UK number one album and single while also dominating the top three positions on the Official Singles Chart with Please Please Please and Espresso.

The band, initially formed in 1991 consisting of Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan and Tony McCarroll, made the tour announcement following their reunion after 15 years of feud, hot on the heels of the On My Way chart topper’s feat.

As for Oasis' albums, the compilation LP Time Flies is number three, and 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory? is one position behind Carpenter.

Moreover, their recently released 30th anniversary re-issue of their seminal debut studio album Definitely Maybe has made the Top 5.

Given their current position on the charts, fans’ speculation ramped up, noting that Oasis' chart-topping comeback could stumble Carpenter’s leading position.