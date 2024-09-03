Queen Camilla shines in green as she opens new cancer centre in Bath

Queen Camilla was all smiles as she touched down in Bath to inaugurate the new Dyson Cancer Centre, marking her first royal engagement since the summer break.



The queen was in high spirits as she officially opened the state-of-the-art facility at the Royal United Hospitals (RUH) Bath NHS Foundation Trust.

During her visit, Camilla toured the centre, which has been serving patients since April, and met with supporters, patients, and staff.

The occasion held special significance as her husband, King Charles, and her daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, are both undergoing cancer treatment.

Among those she encountered were Sandy Tyler, who was receiving her second chemotherapy session, and Hilary Marson, in her fourth session.

Noting the cap, Camilla remarked warmly, "You've got your ice cap on."

The innovative hat works by reducing blood flow to the scalp, thereby limiting the chemotherapy medication that reaches the area, and is typically worn for 15 minutes before each treatment.



As she engaged with patients and staff, she was also asked about her husband Charles.

The Queen's visit to the centre not only highlighted the cutting-edge treatments available but also underscored the personal significance of her support in the fight against cancer.

