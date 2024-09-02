Dumfries House, an 18th-century Scottish masterpiece set within 2,000 acres in Ayrshire, has become a year-round destination for visitors.



Once featured on A Royal Grand Design, this stunning estate has a rich history, originally built in 1759 by William Crichton-Dalrymple, 5th Earl of Dumfries.

King Charles, then known as Prince of Wales, spearheaded a major restoration project in the 2000s, revitalizing the property’s impressive gardens and historical charm.

In 2007, facing auction and having passed through several aristocratic hands, the estate was acquired by King Charles and The Prince’s Foundation—now known as The King’s Foundation—for an estimated £45 million.

Today, the House stands as a testament to royal preservation efforts, inviting the public to explore its grandeur every day of the year.

It is now celebrated as one of the “most important collections of Georgian Scottish and English furniture for the nation,” stands as a triumph of royal preservation.



According to the property’s website, the estate’s rich history and exceptional collection are preserved for public enjoyment year-round.

Reflecting on the restoration, King Charles—then Prince of Wales—shared his concerns with Tatler, noting, "I knew if we hadn’t stepped in and saved it, someone else might have bought it and turned it into golf courses or something.

It would have ended up as yet another derelict country house."

In a bold move in 2007, King Charles personally brokered a £45 million deal to secure the estate, using £20 million from his charitable foundation to finance the purchase.

The home’s impressive Chippendale furniture and historic charm have been meticulously preserved, ensuring that Dumfries House remains a vital piece of Britain’s heritage.