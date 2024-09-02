Angelina Jolie finds joy in her dream job after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie expresses gratitude amid tumultuous Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie is reflecting on her day-to-day life as she takes pride in being a part of the creative world, referring to the film industry.



The actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Maria, boated to the Venice Film Festival press conference of Pablo Larrain’s film adaptation.

The Tourist star referenced her past pain and despair in previous relationship, hinting at her tumultuous split from former husband Brad Pitt.

While she addressed various topics in the conference, the mother-of-six highlighted the importance of being an artist in the film industry.

She expressed gratitude for being associated with the industry for the longest time as well as took a moment to get candid about her family life.

She said, “Thank you. You know to be honest I’ve needed to be home more with my family these last years and in that time I have become more grateful to have the opportunity to just be an artist and play and be among all of you in this creative world that we are all fortunate to be in some way, a part of.

“So I’m happy to be here and I’m grateful to be able to be an artist in any way. So that’s how I’m feeling.”

The actress has previously spoken about having a small circle of friends due to her difficult past.

On professional front, Angelina is gearing up for her upcoming film Maria, which is slated to release on February 6, 2025.