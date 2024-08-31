Spencer Sutherland will never ‘never need to take a drug’, here’s why

Spencer Sutherland on his love for fans

Spencer Sutherland claimed that being on the stage and connecting with his fans is more than a drug for the rising singer.



“To be honest, I'll never need to take a drug if I can feel what it feels like to be on stage all the time,” the 31-year-old singer, who went viral in 2024 through his hit song Alive, told People in a recent interview.

Sutherland also opened up on the performing style he wants to bring to his upcoming 2025 tour, on which he will be performing overseas before getting started his much-awaited North American tour.

“I want to bring back the feeling of a proper '70s and '80s rock show where they didn't have phones yet, and it was all about the energy radiating from the crowd to the artist or the band,” Sutherland says.

“That's missing a little bit now. The live shows that I've been to… it's closed off. It's cool to look down and look away and be silent and stuff. But I don't really connect with that. I connect with a larger-than-life eye contact. I want to give you the best night of your life.”