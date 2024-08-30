Angelina Jolie poised for second oscar win as Maria gets eight-minute standing ovation

Angelina Jolie’s Maria receives standing ovation.

Angelina Jolie is generating Oscar buzz after her latest film, Maria, received an enthusiastic eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Despite lukewarm reviews from critics, Jolie's portrayal of the iconic opera singer Maria Callas has captivated audiences, with fans already tipping her for a second Academy Award.

The film, which marks the conclusion of Pablo Larraín’s trilogy on troubled women of wealth, premiered to rapturous acclaim, showcasing Jolie’s powerful performance.

The dramatic reception at the festival has fueled speculation that Jolie could be a strong contender for Best Actress at next year's Oscars, as the applause underscored the film’s emotional impact and Jolie’s compelling portrayal.

Jolie's performance in Maria has sparked Oscar buzz, mirroring the rapturous reception that Brendan Fraser's comeback in The Whale received, which eventually won him the Best Actor Academy Award.

Jolie, visibly moved by the response, was seen wiping away tears and turning away from the cheering crowd as the film garnered an impressive eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Fans are already rallying behind Jolie for a potential Best Actress win at the 2025 Oscars, marking 25 years since she took home the Supporting Actress prize for Girl, Interrupted.

Social media is abuzz with predictions, with posts on X including: "Looks like it’s going to be a Cate Blanchett vs. Angelina Jolie Best Actress race at the Oscars," and "The Angelina Jolie Oscar campaign begins now."

Maria, which portrays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas during the final week of her life, has been described as showcasing the greatest voice in opera history.

The film explores Callas's last days, her battle with ill health, and her tumultuous marriage to Ari Onassis.

While the film itself has received mixed reviews, with some critics, including The Daily Mail's Brian Viner, expressing reservations about the film but praising Jolie’s performance.