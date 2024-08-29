Prince Harry's Spare rerelease date sparks controversy

The Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, is set to be re-released in October

Prince Harry has stirred controversy in his ongoing dispute with the Royal Family, as reported by GB News's Royal Correspondent.

The Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, is set to be re-released in October as a paperback edition, coinciding with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal tour of Australia and Samoa.

In the latest episode of The Royal Record podcast, GB News's Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and Digital Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen examined the implications of this re-release.

Cameron said: "Well, we're going to get a paperback version, you lucky devils out there, being released on October 22.

"Now, a red flag for me - when I saw the release date of this, slap bang in the middle of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, we know King Charles is going to be there."

Earlier this week, Harry's publishers confirmed that the paperback version of Spare would not include any new chapters or information, highly unusual for a best-selling book.

Cameron continued: "Is this whole thing going to distract from CHOGM or King Charles's work there?

"I suspect not as much as it was going to, because we now know there's going to be no new information within that book that wasn't published in the hardback version.

"Usually when a paperback version is released, there tends to be at least another chapter, or at least another paragraph released alongside it. As we understand it, that's not happening.

"So does this suggest that Prince Harry really does want to get away from criticising the Royal Family or complaining about his life as a working royal?"

Svar added: "It's interesting. It does look like an olive branch by the fact that there will be no more new information coming out of Spare.

"But again, the release date smack bang in the middle of Charles's tour of Australia and Samoa.

"We did see Sarah Ferguson actually move a scheduled engagement in Australia out of respect for the King and to not distract from his upcoming tour in Australia.

"So I suppose with no new information, it shouldn't get as much pickup or take away from the headlines as it could have done if he had included an extra bombshell or two.

"But yes, the release date is interesting that it is going to go on whilst Charles is in Australia and Samoa."

The Duchess of York had been due to visit Australia in October to attend the Festival of Fiction as a special guest.

However, a statement shared on the Festival's social media read: "With regret, Sarah, Duchess of York has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction, so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by His Majesty the King, which has recently been announced."