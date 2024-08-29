Meghan Markle takes action as rumours begin to hurt new venture

Meghan Markle takes action as rumour begin to hurt new venture

Meghan Markle is seemingly working behind the scenes to make sure that the ongoing rumours about her upcoming brand are quashed.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly struggling to find a CEO for her label, American Riviera Orchard, which was considered as a major cause for the delay in its release. Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex also had a setback in getting her trademarks, pushing the date further away.

However, an insider debunked the reports to People Magazine, an outlet considered “favourable” to the Sussexes by royal experts, that Meghan has been quietly gearing up for the grand reveal of her label, later this year.

The source said that Prince Harry’s wife is “working behind the scenes to prepare for the launch” and called the reports “untrue” which claimed that Meghan is unable to find a CEO.

Meghan’s new venture “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor,” the insider told the outlet.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex “is excited about her latest, personal venture.”

They continued, “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

The news comes after Prince Harry revealed plans for visiting New York to “further the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex.”