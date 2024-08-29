Taylor Swift to publish debut novel she wrote as a teenager: Report

Taylor Swift previously revealed she wanted to be a writer before her pop stardom

Taylor Swift isn’t putting her feet up anytime soon.

After wrapping up the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, dropping a brand-new album, and releasing her concert film over the last year, the Daily Mail reported that the international pop sensation is now gearing up to release her debut novel — a project she’s been sitting on for nearly a decade.

Titled A Girl Called Girl, the novel was written by Swift when she was just 14. The story follows a mother who had hoped for a son instead of a daughter, and while it was penned during her teenage years, it has remained under wraps — until now.

Initially believed to be in the care of her parents, the draft has never been published. However, in 2015, the multi-Grammy winner finally secured trademark rights to the name.

Swift revealed her passion for writing prior to her pop stardom during her Speak Now Tour in 2012.

"All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do,” she told the crowd. This downtime led to her epiphany that she wanted to become a novelist.

As Taylor continues her tour in November, with stops in Toronto and Vancouver, fans are eagerly awaiting the possible release of her debut novel, along with other projects like the highly anticipated re-recorded version of her 2017 album Reputation.