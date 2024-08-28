Are Pakistanis missing out on longer life due to air pollution?

A representational image showing students in face masks due to air pollution, smog. — AFP/File

The life expectancy of Pakistanis is being adversely impacted due to the country's poor air quality, revealed the Annual Air Quality Index (AQLI) report produced by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC).



According to the report, the country's worsening air pollution is limiting the number of years that people live in Pakistan.



The report said that Pakistanis — as part of South Asia, the world's most polluted region — are exposed to particulate pollution levels that are 22.3% higher than that experienced at the turn of the century.



It maintained that the entire population of Pakistan breathes air that doesn't meet the PM2.5 standard set at 15 µg/m³, people's life expectancy could be increased by 2.3 years if the country is able to meet its own PM2.5 standard.



Threats to life expectancy in South Asian countries. — AQLI 2024 Annual Update

"In Pakistan, where the PM2.5 concentration was 38.9 µg/m³ in 2022 — 10% lower compared to the particulate levels in 2021, the average resident would gain 3.3 years from meeting the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline," read the AQLI 2024 annual update.

"Those in Peshawar, the most polluted city in the country, would gain 5.6 years," it added.

Elaborating on the increase in factors affecting air pollution, the AQLI underscored an approximately fourfold increase in the number of vehicles in the country since the early 2000s as well as a significant increase in the use of fossil fuel for electricity generation.



Major threats to life expectancy. — AQLI 2024 Annual Update

Noting that 94 out of 252 countries and territories globally had national standards, making up 80% of the world's population, it highlighted that 37 of those countries weren't meeting them — which amounts to 30%of the world's population.



Potential gain in life expediency globally. — AQLI 2024 Annual Update

Terming global pollution as the "greatest external threat to human life expectancy", the report stated that people in the most polluted areas of the world breathe air that is six times more polluted than those in the least polluted areas, which in return, reduces their life expectancy is reduced by an average of 2.7 years compared to those living in the cleanest places.

