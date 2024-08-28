Meryl Streep, Martin Short's rumoured relationship 'more than' PR stunt

Attendees insist that 'there is definitely something there' between Streep and Short

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s recent public appearances are doing little to quiet rumours of a budding romance.



Despite their insistence that they’re just friends, the Only Murders in the Building co-stars only fueled speculations after being spotted holding hands at the show’s premiere party on the Paramount lot in Hollywood last week.

Even those in attendance couldn’t help but notice the undeniable chemistry between Short, 74, and Streep 75.

One insider told Page Six about their close bond, “It’s gotta be more than a ‘showmance.’ There is definitely something there.”

The source also described the pair as “sweet” and “cute,” noting how they were “in great spirits, laughing” together throughout the night.

Even their co-star Selena Gomez called the duo’s on-screen bond “so sweet” in an interview with Extra published Monday, August 26.

When asked about their off-screen connection, Short didn’t shy away from expressing his affection for Streep.

During the same interview, he gushed about Streep, “I think it’s been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person.”

Despite the growing buzz, a rep for Streep maintained that the two are “just friends.”