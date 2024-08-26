BTS' Suga’s new apology aims to clear up confusions from first statement

'I once again bow my head and sincerely apologize for causing a controversy' Suga pens in new letter

Suga from BTS, who recently landed in hot water due to misinformation in statements about his DUI case, has issued a second, more detailed apology to set the record straight.



As per Soompi, on August 25, the 31-year-old South Korean rapper took to Weverse to address the confusion stemming from his initial apology.

"It is with feelings of shame that I apologize once again to you all," he began his new apology. "I apologize deeply for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me through my wrongdoings."

"On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking," Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, explained the circumstances of the incident, expressing regret for the confusion caused by his first, hasty apology posted on August 7.

"Everything is my fault," he added, admitting that his rushed response failed to address the situation adequately. "Due to my carelessness, everyone who cares about me is going through a difficult time."

In his lengthy note, Suga also extended his apologies to his BTS bandmates, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and V, as well as to BTS ARMY for the disappointment his actions have caused.

"Finally, I once again bow my head and sincerely apologize for causing a controversy and disappointing many people," he concluded.

This new letter came after Suga’s appearance at the police station on August 23, where he publicly bowed in apology before the media.