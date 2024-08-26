Martin Short reveals plan for replacing comedy partner Steve Martin

Martin Short and Steve Martin have been a beloved comedic duo for over three decades

Martin Short, despite his close-knit friendship with Steve Martin, has already got a backup plan for filling his comedy partner’s shoes if the need should ever arise.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 74-year-old Short didn’t miss a beat when asked who he’d choose to replace Martin, 79, if he ever faced such a situation in his life.

"Oh, I’d phone Billy Crystal," the Emmy winner replied. In a recently released episode of the Apple TV+ documentary, Steve! Martin was asked a similar question.

The five-time Grammy Award winner said he’d probably quit rather than have any second options.

On the other hand, Short couldn’t resist a joke at the expense of his comedy partner, noting that he’s even joked about it directly to Short.

"In the show, we do each other’s eulogies," Short recounted. "And there was one joke I did about Steve: 'I miss you so much, although Billy’s been looking so great in rehearsal.'"

Short and Martin, who recently graced the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season four, have long been comedy legends together.

Their collaboration extends beyond the beloved series to include classics like The Three Amigos and the 1991 remake of Father of the Bride.

Their comedic chemistry has also sparked national tours, including their renowned 2018 show, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.