Judges tenure extension not on cards for now, says Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference in this undated photo. — APP

Amid speculations that the ruling coalition is planning to introduce judiciary-centric legislation in parliament, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar rejected the reports stating that constitutional amendment cannot be introduced in the joint sitting.

Tarar made the statement amid rumours that incumbent government mulling amendments to extend the tenure of the judges and, make changes in the laws related to the top jurists' appointments based on the principle of seniority.

The speculations gained attraction after it emerged that the federal government is reportedly planning to summon a joint session on August 28 to introduce key legislation.

When questioned about the constitutional amendments in the pipeline on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', Tarar categorically rejected the rumoured plans of the federal government to extend the chief justice's tenure.

He further clarified that no constitutional amendment could be introduced during a joint session of the parliament.

The federal minister added that there was neither any amendment pertaining to the judiciary under consideration nor the judges' extension.

"Legislative Committee did not discuss any amendment regarding the judiciary in recent days," he said.

The information minister said that the speculations were fictitious as President Asif Ali Zardari summoned a routine session of the parliament. He, however, confirmed that there was a chance for a joint session next week in which the legislators would take up some pending bills.

Tarar, the ruling PML-N leader, said that a debate was held on the judges' extension a few months ago but it was not on the government's agenda right now.

Clearing the air about the CJP's appointment, the minister said that they were not considering any recommendation to issue a notification of the next chief justice's appointment early.

It is worth mentioning that prior to the expected joint parliament session, President Zardari also summoned the session of the National Assembly on August 26 (Monday) and the Senate on August 27 (Tuesday) under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Ahead of the crucial sessions, the ruling PML-N also took its key ally PPP into confidence on the key legislation, the source told Geo News after PM Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chief Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari met earlier this week.

Earlier today, President Zardari also held an important meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence in Islamabad amid reports of the joint sitting taking place next week.

The meeting between Zardari and Maulana Fazl was held just a day after the latter "reached a consensus" on cooperation with the major opposition party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — in the National Assembly and the Senate.

In the key meeting, the Imran-founded party and the Fazl-led religio-political party agreed on cooperating each other on the parliamentary front.

The speculations of the CJP’s extension emerged a few months ago which drew serious concerned from the embattled former ruling party as it strongly opposed the coalition government’s likely move.

However, responding to the PTI’s allegations, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had rejected the rumours and said that CJP Isa was not interested in extension.

He, however, confirmed last month that the federal government was working on pension reforms, which included a suggestion for increasing the age of retirement by two years across all sectors, including judges, as per The News report.