Lana Del Rey ropes in country sound for upcoming studio album

Lana Del Rey marks debut with country music, staying true to American roots

Lana Del Rey is spilling details about her upcoming country album, Lasso.

The Summertime Sadness singer, who first teased her tenth studio album earlier this year with a promise to explore country sounds, opened up to Variety about collaborating with both longtime producer Jack Antonoff and country music producer Luke Laird.

She told the outlet, “All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like ‘Honeymoon’ which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure.

“If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which, again, so many of my songs already are," the 39-year-old added.

The Say Yes To Heaven singer also revealed to the outlet that she has more singles in the works and is preparing to release them soon.

She enthused, “We have two more coming out by the end of the year!”

Lana’s tenth album, Lasso, that is set to mark the first country project by the singer, is scheduled to release in September 2024.