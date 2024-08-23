Idris Alba relates to play ‘Shifters’: ‘I've been in and out of love’

Idris Alba on new play 'Shifters'

Idris Alba seems to have something common with the storyline of the new play , titled Shifters, he is promoting .



The Luther star opened up to BBC and said he knows what heartbreak feels like, while speaking at the opening of the new play.

Shifters is based on the story of Des and Dre, two young black people who reunite with each other after years apart and stars Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole.

Elba shed some light on his thoughts about the play’s theme after the show at London's Duke of York theatre, and said that “it feels like no one celebrates love anymore.”

“I've been in and out of love and I've had all the swings and roundabouts the characters have, so to see a love story that speaks to a young demographic is really unique,” the actor said.

The 51-year-old Hollywood star is promoting the play with Love Island host Maya Jama and Mercury Prize and Brit-winning rapper Little Simz.

Despite playwright Benedict Lombe becoming the third black British woman to have her production staged in the West End, Elba claims that the play “is not about colour and even though the actors in it happen to be black, this show is for everyone”.