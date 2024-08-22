Justin Bieber breaks silence on ex Selena Gomez PDA with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are openly showcasing their love, with Gomez even following a wedding planning agency on TikTok, sparking excitement about their future together.



However, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is not thrilled about their relationship.

An insider revealed to In Touch that Bieber is "rolling his eyes big time" about the couple's long-term prospects, feeling offended that Blanco cut him out of his life after getting together with Gomez.

"Justin would love nothing more than to put all the bad blood with Selena behind him," the source added.

It seems Gomez has moved on, but Bieber is still processing his feelings.

The Single Soon singer sparked engagement rumours with Blanco, 36, after posting a photo on Instagram Story, using an emoji to conceal her ring finger.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star took the photo in a bathroom mirror, showcasing her one-shouldered dress, with Benny visible in the background.

According to a source, the Sorry crooner is astonished by the ongoing speculation, saying "he can't believe that it's still carrying on and that Benny is playing into it."

The source added, "He would have expected a lot more from him." The insider suggests that Selena and Benny's social media antics may be aimed at Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Gomez shared the story hours after the Baby vocalist and his wife's pregnancy announcement.

He "finds it so annoying" that they seem to be taking "passive-aggressive shots" at him on social media.

"He's sure that if he was pulling stunts and going online attention seeking, he'd get slammed for it, but somehow Selena and Benny seem to get away with it and never get called out."

The Yummy Yummy singer previously tried to make peace, but the Only Murders in the Building the star isn't interested.

"[Justin has] tried so many times to make peace with them and get past the BS, but they just won't let it go, and he's now saying good riddance.

"He thinks they're lame and immature, and he's not going to bother trying to be friendly anymore."