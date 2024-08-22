Gun attack on school van kills 2 children in Attock

A representational image of a Rescue 1122 vehicle. — Rescue 1122/Website

ATTOCK: At least two children died and five were injured after gunmen attacked their school van in Attock's Dheri Kot village on Wednesday, Geo News reported citing rescue officials.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the children injured in the attack were aged between five to 12 years old. They have been shifted to the hospital, they said.

The children killed in the attack included a nine-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, while the five injured included two eight-year-olds, one was seven, one one was 12 and one child is four years old.



In the wake of the attack, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a report from Rawalpindi Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak.



The chief minister has also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the two children in the attack.

CM Maryam also directed relevant authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the children who have sustained injuries.



President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the "cruel" attack on children in Attock.

In a statement, the president said targeting innocent children is a very cruel and shameful act, directing authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

