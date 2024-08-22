Ryan Reynolds gushes about Wesley Snipes return as Blade

Ryan Reynolds on Wesley Snipes' return as'Blade'

Ryan Reynolds has nothing but good things to say about Wesley Snipes' return as “Blade” in Deadpool & Wolverine.



The actor called for “more Blade” from Snipes while taking to Instagram to share a behind the scenes snap he took with the star on the movie’s set.

“The reaction when Wesley Snipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater,” Reynolds wrote in the caption of the social media post.

“People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade, please.”

Snipes made his screen debut in the 1998 film of the same name, and returned to the role in Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trinity (2004), the latter of which starred Reynolds in a different role than "Deadpool."

Snipes also got candid to Entertainment Weekly about reprising Blade after 20 years.

“Over the years, we’ve had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not,” Snipes said.

“So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad… So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well.”