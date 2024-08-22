Taylor Swift breaks silence on cancelled Vienna shows, foiled terrorist plot

Taylor Swift wrapped up the European Leg of her 'Eras Tour' after performing 5 nights in London

Taylor Swift is defending her silence about the foiled terrorist attack that forced her to cancel her highly anticipated Eras Tour shows in Vienna.

After wrapping up a record-breaking five-night stop in London’s Wembley Stadium (eight in total), the international pop sensation, 34, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, to officially mark the end of the European leg of the Eras Tour.

In a lengthy caption, the multi-Grammy winner first commemorated the three-month long journey across Europe, acknowledging the “passionate crowds” and thanking her “impressive” crew and fellow performers.

She then addressed the Vienna shows for the first time, expressing how “devastating” the situation was and how it “filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt.”

Swift then explained that the reason for her silence was concern for everyone’s safety.

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she explained, further asserting, “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.”

The Bad Blood hitmaker added that she felt a deep sense of gratitude toward the authorities, saying, “Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Three individuals, aged 15, 17, and 19, were arrested the day after the shows were cancelled.

Despite the fear and uncertainty, Swift's fans took to the streets of Vienna, singing her songs and exchanging friendship bracelets.