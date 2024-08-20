Lindsay Lohan says goodbye to 'Freakier Friday' set: 'Heart is full'

Lindsay Lohan calls it a wrap on Freakier Friday set

Lindsay Lohan is finally calling it a wrap on Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy.

The Mean Girls star took to her Instagram on Monday, August 19, to mark her final week on the set of the film

She posted a round-up of selfies, giving a nod to the entire cast of the 2003 comedy's sequel.

She wrote in the caption, "It's our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full. It's been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you! I'm so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!"

Lohan expressed gratitude for her onscreen mother Jamie Lee Curtis for bringing "so much joy" to the set and treating the film like her very own.

She also honoured her director, Nisha Ganatra, and her hair and makeup team for their unwavering support.

The onscreen mother-daughter duo is set to return as Anna and Tess Coleman in the film that is slated to release in 2025.