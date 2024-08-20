Matthew Perry remembered on his 55th birthday: 'You didn’t deserve this'

Fans reflect on Chandler Bing’s legacy on actor’s 55th birthday.

Fans are paying heartfelt tributes to Matthew Perry on what would have been his 55th birthday.



The beloved actor, best known for his role as the wisecracking Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically passed away in October from a fatal ketamine overdose.

In the wake of his death, a police investigation has uncovered a disturbing criminal network allegedly involved in supplying Perry with the drugs.

Last week, authorities arrested five individuals, including Perry’s personal assistant and two doctors, as part of a broader investigation into this illicit operation.

As the actor’s birthday arrived on Monday, fans and the official Friends Instagram account alike took to social media to remember him.

The outpouring of grief and remembrance reflects the deep impact he made both on and off the screen.

The account shared a vintage photo of Perry with the heartfelt message, "On this day, we remember the light that was Matthew Perry."

Emotional tributes poured in from fans, many reflecting on recent developments related to his death. "Thank you for giving us Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry," one fan wrote, adding, "Always in my heart and happy birthday to you."

Another posted, "This would have been Matthew Perry’s 55th birthday today," and used the hashtag #RIPMatthewPerry.

Many fans focused on Perry's iconic role as Chandler Bing, reminiscing about his sarcastic wit and memorable quips.

"I rewatch Friends every year since 2020 at least twice. Now I am again on season 3," one fan shared.

Another fondly referred to him as, "Our dearest Chan Chan Man," while others simply questioned, "Could we miss him more??"