King Charles accused of being 'jealous' of Prince Andrew as feud intensifies

Prince Andrew is "refusing to relinquish Beatrice and Eugenie's inheritance" as his dispute with King Charles intensifies, sources have claimed.

Friends of the Duke of York have dismissed reports suggesting that Andrew, 64, might be compelled to leave his residence at Royal Lodge. Recent reports indicated that King Charles is cutting funding for Andrew's private security detail.

However, Andrew's team has emphasized that he has no plans to vacate the property, highlighting that he holds a 75-year lease on it.

A longtime friend of Andrew’s said: "It’s very sad that Charles, who has a house for every day of the week, can’t just let Andrew have the quiet enjoyment of his own home.

"Charles has always been jealous of Andrew and to many of us who know him, and the history of their relationship, the endless briefing to the media about Royal Lodge feels childish.

"Andrew knows he f***ed up, he has taken his medicine, he has done everything that has been asked of him, he has given up his military associations, his charities, his lobbying but he is not going to give up his kids’ inheritance and move into Harry and Meghan’s old yoga studio."

They continued to tell The Daily Beast: "If Charles doesn’t want to pay for security, Andrew will be quite happy to rely on protection from the police, like every other citizen in the country."

Another friend of Andrew’s said: "He doesn’t have anything in his life except Royal Lodge. Why take that away?"

A third commented: "He likes beetling around the estate and getting the gutters cleaned and the drains unblocked. I think to take that away from him could be counterproductive, because what would he actually do all day? Write his memoirs?"

According to royal insiders, the monarch has fired the Duke of York's ten-man private security team based at the Windsor property, effective from the autumn.







