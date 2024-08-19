Prince Harry attacked by former aides ahead of milestone

Prince Harry, who's gearing up for a major life milestone, has been flayed by a former aide, saying the Duke no longer has a "purpose".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a string of bombshell claims against the royals through a series of interviews since they said goodbye to the Firm and relocated to the US.



Harry's former aides, who were once closest to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, now claim Harry is at a crossroads.

Criticising Harry and Meghan's recent moves, one of the Duke's aide told The Times: "What is the purpose of Prince Harry. He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him. But everything else is a bit woolly. I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’"

Some of their friends have also turned on the couple after 'outrageous' move against the royal family. One said: "I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out."

Another added: "He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more."

Some suggest the Duke to change his policy as he's is gearing up to celebrate his milestone birthday as he will turn 40 on September 15.



Meghan and Harry, who were recently in Colombia to 'boost international profile' have made several bombshell claims against the royals through a series of interviews, their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, and Harry's explosive memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry and Archie's parents are also not on speaking terms with Prince William and Kate Middleton, but reportedly want to make amends with King Charles and the royal family.