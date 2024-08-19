Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send fans wild with romantic dance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send fans wild with romantic dance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended their headline-making Colombia tour with an intimate salsa dance.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent their fans wild as they shared a romantic kiss and danced their hearts out at the beat of the music.

As reported by The Mirror, an insider revealed that the former working couple "let their guard down" and were just "being themselves" during a light-hearted moment.

The source shared, "It's no secret the Duke and Duchess both love music, especially hip-hop, salsa and dancing, so to get to do this on their Colombia tour was a dream come true. They danced like they did not care who was watching, and that was so endearing."

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the people of Colombia loved Harry and Meghan as they showcased their "normal sides, true and authentic selves."

For the unversed, the Montecito couple began their tour of Colombia on Thursday, 15 August.

Notably, Harry and Meghan promoted their foundation Archewell's new project Parents' Network which aims to combat the adverse effects of social media on the mental health of young minds.