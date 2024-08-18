Lily Collins teases Emily Cooper’s fate in ‘Emily in Paris’

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 part 2 is slated to premiere on September 24

Lily Collins has made it clear that she is far from "done" with her role as Emily Cooper in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Emily in Paris.



In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old actress shared her enthusiasm for continuing the role, despite the lack of official confirmation for a fifth season.

"Honestly, I love playing Emily so much. I really enjoy bringing fresh life to her each season, and she’s taught me a lot about my own life," Collins said, reflecting on her deep connection with the character.

"I love our cast and crew. I’m definitely not done playing Emily," she added. "I hope that we get to keep going. And, honestly, if the show is providing joy and a sense of escapism to people, then that’s the greatest gift, and I get so much out of that as well."

Collins has been portraying the beloved character since the show's debut in 2020 and has also contributed as a producer on the romantic comedy-drama.

While there has been chatter about a potential fifth season for Emily in Paris, no official confirmation has been announced yet.

Additionally, the first part of season four premiered on August 15, while the second part is set to be released on September 12.