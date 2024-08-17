NA committee formed to probe Afridi's 'sexist remarks'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Iqbal Afridi gestures while speaking to media. — Screengrab/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq formed a special committee on Saturday to probe the matter of "misogynist" remarks passed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Iqbal Afridi during a standing committee meeting a day earlier.



In a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power on Friday, MNA Afridi objected to the attire of a representative from the power utility and called for adherence to the modest dress code followed by female lawmakers.

The meeting chaired by Mohammad Idris, Afridi expressed his disapproval, stating: “Chairman, the woman’s attire is inappropriate. There should be a standard operating procedure for dress code in the National Assembly committee.”

However, the PTI lawmaker drew sharp rebuke from other ruling parties’ members and attendees present at the session including Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman and Sindh Government spokesperson Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh.

Sherry condemned Afridi’s objection to the woman’s attire. “The objection raised by Iqbal Afridi to the woman’s attire in the committee meeting is strongly condemnable. The woman earned her place in that room through her competence and abilities, which should have been respected by all committee members. Women should be evaluated based on their ideas and contributions, not their appearance,” she said in response to Afridi’s comments.

“The speaker of the National Assembly should also demand an apology from him. This behaviour is entirely unacceptable at all levels,” she added.

A statement issued today said the NA speaker has taken notice of Afridi's remarks and expressed displeasure over his act.

The probe committee has been formed to unearth facts related to the incident.

The committee led by Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar comprises Naveed Qamar, Amin ul Haque, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari.

The committee will have the authority to include five women members from the parliamentary parties, the statement said adding that the committee is required to submit a report to the speaker in 15 days.