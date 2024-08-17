Priscilla Presley pays touching tribute to Elvis on 47th anniversary of his death

Priscilla Presley reflects on Elvis Presley’s legacy.

Priscilla Presley honored the memory of her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley, on Friday, marking the 47th anniversary of his passing with a deeply personal tribute.

In an Instagram post, the 79-year-old businesswoman reflected, "47 years and not a day goes by that I don't think of you."

Her tribute was set to an instrumental version of the timeless hit Always On My Mind.

The accompanying video showcased a black-and-white photo of a young Elvis and ended with a tribute screen reading: "Elvis Aaron Presley, January 8, 1935 - August 16, 1977."

The touching homage also served as a tribute to their late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Elvis Presley recorded his rendition of Always On My Mind on March 29, 1972, just one day after Gwen McRae's initial release of the song.

This recording came at a poignant time, as it was only weeks after Elvis and Priscilla had separated in February, fueling speculation that songwriters Wayne Carson, Mark James, and Johnny Christopher crafted the track with the King of Rock and Roll in mind.

The timing and emotional depth of Elvis's version have since become a significant part of the song's legacy.