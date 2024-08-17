Kim Kardashian drops her own Dr. Dre headphones, dissing Jimmy Fallon's beats

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon’s beats battle heats up.

Kim Kardashian took a jab at Jimmy Fallon’s Beats headphones in their ongoing friendly rivalry.



Both celebrities are debuting new headphone lines in collaboration with Beats Electronics, the brand founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Ahead of her own launch, the late-night host gifted Kim a pair of his Beats headphones.

Kim’s reaction to the mustard yellow color was nothing short of dramatic. Taking to Instagram Stories, the reality star shared her comedic critique.

"I just got this box of Beats by Jim, Jimmy Fallon," Kim quipped in a video, chuckling as she examined the headphones. "Ummm, what is this color? I am a little confused. Did they send me the wrong ones?"

As she unveiled her own Beats by her, available in three chic neutral shades, the model shared a reaction to the mustard yellow color of Jimmy’s headphones.

In a light-hearted Instagram post, Kim laughed while reading a note from Fallon.

"So excited to share my prototype of Beats studio pro headphones collaboration and as for the color I’m delighted to introduce mustard inspired by my love for hot dogs," she read aloud, before adding, "Um, I’m so proud of you Jimmy.

I mean, I wouldn’t wear these. Stay true to yourself, dude, authentic."

Meanwhile, the office staff is seen with Kim rocking Beats headphones on their screens.