Bruno Mars fans outraged after being locked out of intuit dome on opening night

Bruno Mars fans faced a frustrating start to their night at Los Angeles' $2 billion Intuit Dome on Thursday, as a ticket scanner glitch left them locked out of the highly anticipated concert.



The show, which marked the grand opening of the state-of-the-art arena financed by Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, was meant to be a highlight of the venue’s debut.

However, an issue with the arena’s advanced facial recognition ticketing system caused major delays, halting entry and sparking outrage among concertgoers.

The technical snafu overshadowed the excitement surrounding Mars' performance, the first of two back-to-back shows at the brand-new Inglewood venue.

As fans struggled to get inside, the night’s smooth start took a hit, setting the stage for a rocky beginning to what was meant to be a landmark event.

Video obtained by DailyMail.com reveals the chaos outside Los Angeles' $2 billion Intuit Dome, where thousands of frustrated fans were tightly packed as they struggled to gain entry to the opening night concert.

The event, marking the debut of the 18,000-seat arena financed by Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, was marred by a significant ticketing issue.

Many attendees reported problems transferring their tickets from Ticketmaster to the Intuit app, which is essential for entry.

After a tense 40-minute wait, arena employees managed to get the ticket scanners back online, but not before the delay pushed Bruno Mars' performance to start nearly an hour late, at approximately 9:40 PM PST instead of the scheduled 9:00 PM PST.

Just as the concert got underway, another disruption occurred when Mars was forced to pause the show due to a medical emergency.