Suki Waterhouse reveals hidden truths of her past in revealing new album

Suki Waterhouse reveals how a new mindset shaped her latest album.

Suki Waterhouse is set to make waves with her upcoming album, Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin, slated for release on September 13.

The 32-year-old singer is ready to dive deep into the 'dark underbelly' of her past relationships and heartbreaks, offering an unfiltered look at her emotional journey.

This 18-track project marks a significant departure from her earlier work, as she addresses personal experiences she previously couldn't share publicly.

In a recent interview, she opened up about the album’s semi-autobiographical nature, revealing that it explores themes she’d never discussed before.

The album was completed just five days before the birth of her daughter with partner Robert Pattinson who she began dating in 2018.

She’s doing it with a level of honesty and openness that wasn’t present in her earlier work.

In an exclusive interview with DIY Magazine, Waterhouse shared that she approached this album from a different mental space, free from the "hang-ups" that surrounded her first record.



The singer finds writing autobiographical songs "very appealing," admitted there are still some topics she isn't ready to fully tackle.

One standout track, Lawsuit, explores complex and dark themes that she feels might be too sensitive for public discussion.

"It’s about something I’d probably never be able to discuss in public," she said, adding that the song reflects a shared experience among women who connect over similar struggles.

"It’s not just about 'F*** this guy!' It’s more about women supporting each other and finding solidarity."



