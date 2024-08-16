Peter Marshall, 'Hollywood Squares' host, breathes his last at 98

Peter Marshall died on Thursday, August 15 at age 98

Peter Marshall, beloved as the original host of The Hollywood Squares, has passed away at the age of 98.

Marshall's wife, Laurie, confirmed the news to Variety, while his publicist informed The Associated Press that the legendary host died on Thursday, August 15, due to kidney failure.

He was at his home in Encino, California, at the time of his passing.

Marshall was a household name, best known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning game show The Hollywood Squares.

Over his two-decade tenure, he hosted more than 5,000 episodes of the iconic show. His time on the show spanned from 1966 to 1980 on NBC, and he also hosted a syndicated night-time version from 1971 to 1981.

Beyond his television success, Marshall boasted a stellar stage career. In 1962, he starred opposite the late Chita Rivera in London’s West End production of Bye Bye Birdie.

Three years later, he made his Broadway debut in Skyscraper alongside Julie Harris in 1965. His stage credits also include performances in High Button Shoes, Anything Goes, The Music Man, and 42nd Street.

Marshall is survived by his wife Laurie, daughters Suzanne Browning and Jaime Dimarco, son Pete LaCock, as well as 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, David.