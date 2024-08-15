Francia Márquez admits to being fan of Meghan Markle: 'she deserves'

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were invited by Márquez to Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally arrived in Colombia and received a warm welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez.

The first official image of their four-day tour in the South American country captures Meghan and Márquez in a heartfelt embrace, shared on GB news.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were invited by Márquez to Colombia with the aim of sharing their story. As the tour began today, Márquez explained the inspiration behind extending the invitation to the Sussexes.

As the tour kicked off today, Márquez revealed what inspired her to invite the Sussexes to Colombia.

She said: "I learned their story through Netflix and I was moved by it. Meghan is a woman who deserves to come to the country and tell her story."

The vice president added: "Last year we held a meeting on July 25, the day of Afro-descendant women.

"We wanted to invite Meghan, an Afro-descendant woman, to that meeting so she could share her experiences.

"We sent her a letter inviting her, and she replied saying that she couldn't come, but that she really wanted to get to know the country.

"Since then, we have been working for a year for this visit."

The royal couple arrived in Bogota and met with the vice president and her husband.