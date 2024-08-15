Meghan, Harry's defiant stance continues to challenge King Charles

The Sussexes will embark on a four-day visit to Colombia,

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actively continuing their actions that oppose the authority and decisions of King Charles, according to an expert.



The Sussexes will embark on a four-day visit to Colombia, exploring Bogotá and Cartagena. Although they are no longer official representatives of the UK, their tour will still reflect many traditional royal tour elements.

Royal author Tom Quinn, speaking with the Mirror, suggests that this trip is intended as a message to the senior royals, marking their second tour of 2024.

According to Quinn, the author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, one of the Sussexes' reasons for travelling to Colombia will spark irritation in the palaces Harry once called home before carving out his new independent life in California.

Quinn said: "The tour is undoubtedly Meghan and Harry's way of sending a message to the senior royals: 'We will continue to behave as royals whenever and wherever we wish and there is nothing you can do about it'. It's a message that can do nothing but deepen the rift between Harry and his family.

"But for The Firm, the Colombia tour is an infuriating reminder that they cannot stop Meghan and Harry behaving as if they are working Royals – accepting an invitation from a sovereign state always makes it look as if Meghan and Harry are somehow acting in an official royal capacity."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from official duties in 2020 and went on to make serious claims about their time in The Firm. The fifth in line to the throne, Harry remains a prince but has given up his military titles. The Sussexes have also kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, however, they are no longer addressed as his or her Royal Highness (HRH).

However, four years on, Quinn believes the pair have lost some of their 'glitter', which they hope a successful tour could restore. He continued: "Despite opting out of official royal duties Meghan and Harry know that a national tour restores some of the glitter they lost when they left the UK for the States.

Colombia is known to have a 'high terrorist threat', as well as soaring rates of abduction incidents. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has urged Brits to 'reconsider' travelling to the country unless their visit is absolutely essential.