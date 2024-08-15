Katie Holmes maintains creative control in Hollywood

Katie Holmes has maintained her independence and individuality in Hollywood, refusing to let the industry control her choices, whether it's her film projects or personal style.

In a recent interview with Town & Country, the actress reflected on her 20-year career, including how she's adapted to the increased scrutiny of her fashion choices in the age of social media.

“Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said.

“As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress. I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?”

The same holds true for the types of acting roles that Holmes chooses. In contrast to earlier in her career, she is now able to select films that she is truly passionate about and be more selective about the ones she joins.

“Do I have 20 scripts at my door, all with the green light? No. Would that make life easier? Yes. Is that unrealistic? Yes,” the Coda star said.

“Everybody has to find their interesting story, try to put it together, and make poetry out of things. There’s a lot of thought that goes into the projects I work on, but at the end of the day you still want to create something that people will respond to. You’re always at the whim of someone.”

Holmes has evolved significantly since her breakout role on Dawson's Creek, expanding her repertoire to include producing, directing, and fashion endeavors, such as her collaboration with A.P.C. She has also founded Lafayette Pictures, her own production company, showcasing her growth and versatility in the industry.