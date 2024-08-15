Gena Rowlands, beloved as older Allie in 'The Notebook,' dies at 94

Gena Rowlands’ late mother also struggled with Alzheimer’s

Gena Rowlans, beloved as older Allie in the 2004 movie The Notebook, has passed away at the age of 94 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

TMZ reported that Rowlands died peacefully at her home in Indian Wells on Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her husband, Robert Forrest, and daughter Alexandra “Xan” Cassavetes were by her side during her final moments, while her son, Nick Cassavetes, who directed The Notebook, had been a frequent visitor in her last days.

Nick Cassavetes revealed his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis in June while commemorating the 20th anniversary of The Notebook, a film that eerily mirrored their real-life struggles.

“I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer’s and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she’s had Alzheimer’s,” he shared.

Rowlands’ own mother also struggled with Alzheimer’s, which is what drove Rowlands to take on the tough role of Allie, who develops the progressive disease.

Gena Rowlands’ illustrious career included standout performances in A Woman Under the Influence (1974) and Gloria (1980), both directed by her late husband, John Cassavetes, for which she earned Oscar nominations.

Her last film appearance was in the 2014 comedy Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, after which she retired from acting.