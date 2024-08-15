Demi Lovato admits 'daddy issues' fueled pursuit of child stardom

Demi Lovato is making her directorial debut with the upcoming documentary, 'Child Star'

Demi Lovato is getting candid about her “daddy issues” and how it fueled her pursuit of fame from a young age.

In a new cover story from The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, August 14, former Disney star reflected on her desire for her father’s approval, which she sought through her work.

“I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn’t have," Lovato, now 31, shared.

“He was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again and it would make him proud of me,” she further reflected.

However, the Grammy-winner has since moved beyond that need for validation.

“Now that I’ve dealt with those daddy issues, I don’t need the industry as much as I once did, and I’m proud of myself for getting here,” she declared.

Lovato has practically grown up in the public eye as an actor and powerhouse singer. However, the industry did not spare her, as she soon spiraled into addiction and depression, nearly losing her life to an overdose in 2018.

She has since sought help and is now set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming Hulu documentary, Child Star, which will “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous child stars.”

As for her father, Patrick Lovato passed away in 2013 after battling cancer and addiction. In the years since, the singer has spoken about the challenges of reconciling her father’s struggles with her own feelings.