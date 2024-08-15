George Clooney auctions off exclusive NYC dinner date

Exclusive NYC dinner with George Clooney to benefit human rights foundation.

George Clooney is offering a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy an exclusive evening with him in New York City next month.

The auction, managed by Charitybuzz and titled A Good Evening with George Clooney, began with a starting bid of $10,000 and has already soared to $31,000. The charity's goal is to reach $60,000 by the auction's close on August 20.

The lucky winner will be treated to a private cocktail reception and dinner party with Clooney, who will be joined by two dozen other guests.

This intimate evening with the Ocean's 11 star promises to be a memorable experience, combining the allure of a Hollywood icon with a cause-driven event.

He is set to host an exclusive dinner in New York City on September 24, and it’s all for a great cause.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the evening will include a private cocktail hour, a chance to take photos with the star, and an intimate dinner followed by a Q&A session.

The event is part of an auction benefiting the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization dedicated to addressing human rights abuses globally.

The foundation's programs, including TrialWatch, Waging Justice for Women, and The Docket, focus on providing justice for vulnerable populations.

This special dinner promises a cozy, dinner-party atmosphere, with limited seating generally reserved for Charitybuzz Access members, though a few spots are available to the public.