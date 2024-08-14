Kate Middleton, Prince William's holiday destination sparks reactions

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's fondness for holidays with her partner has reportedly raised eyebrows among the royal family.



Kate and William - who married in 2011, a decade after first meeting in 2001 - have suffered much during their relationship as it it wasn’t always smooth sailing.



The Princess of Wales has had to deal with her fair share of media nonsense especially when she was labelled Waity-Katie after attending Williams's military graduation in 2006.

It got much worse when the Sunday Times published an article under the headline, "The Girl Who Would be Queen."



There were also "raised eyebrows" in the royal family over her frequent trips to Mustique in the southern Caribbean.

Kate’s then-boss at Jigsaw had allowed her the use of her luxurious villa on the island for private romantic holidays with William.

The couple's fondness for holidays reportedly wasn't even pleasing for the late monarch and she was said to have wished that Kate would settle in a job before any announcement of their engagement was made in 2010.

Kate was initially criticised for first working for her mother's Party Pieces business rather than starting a career, then taking a part-time job as an accessories buyer at Jigsaw. As things came to a head, William broke up with Kate in their now infamous phone break up of 2007 but righted itself in 2008 when they got back together.



In her 2010 book, 'William and Harry', royal expert Katie Nicholl talked about how bothersome Kate’s travelling had become in the couple's dating days, saying: "If she [Kate] was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Kate was there so often the press dubbed her ‘Queen of Mustique’, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret."

However, Kate and William have not let that stop them from travelling in the Caribbean, and there is one Caribbean island located just south of St Vincent and the Grenadines that is a particular favourite of couples.

The idyllic holiday spot has long associations with the late Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, who had her own home on the island.

Earlier this year William and Kate made a private donation to support victims of Hurricane Beryl which swept through areas of Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica.