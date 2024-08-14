Kylie Jenner hits back at body shamers: 'no empathy'

Kylie Jenner reacts to trolls over body-shaming

Kylie Jenner is finally responding to trolls who accused her of taking Ozempic to lose baby weight in a recent confessional.

The makeup mogul, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with her 33-year-old ex-Travis Scott, revealed that she retrieved her pre-pregnancy figure through working out.

During an exclusive interview with British Vogue, the mother-of-two said, “I was 200lbs when I gave birth to my 9lb babies: 8.3 and 8.9.

“I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later. “And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again.”

In response to a question about dealing with negative comments online, Kylie shared her thoughts, saying, “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures (on the Internet) and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something…”

Kylie expressed annoyance at the accusation, pointing out that she had given birth to two children.

"I'm like, 'Don't you guys remember that I had two babies and gained 60 pounds with each pregnancy?'" she said.

The reality star, who is reportedly dating Timothée Chalamet, shared a glimpse of her birthday festivities in a heartwarming post.