KARACHI: At least 70 people sustained injuries during the Independence Day celebrations in Karachi due to aerial firing, rescue sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

To celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, revellers took resorted to aerial firing at midnight.

The sources said injured persons were brought from Mauripur Road, PIB Colony, Old Golimar, Korangi, Jamshed quarter, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and Malir.



The incidents took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Sharifabad, Lyari, Pak Colony, Akhtar Colony and Old Golimar, said the sources.

They added that incidents also occurred in Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi, Mahmoodabad, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan and Hydari.

The injured also included women and children. However, no loss of life has been reported.

The nation is celebrating 77th Independence Day with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

On the occasion of Independence Day, both children and adults have decorated their buildings and houses with colorful lights and the national flags.

The decoration of the buildings around major highways in Karachi has changed the colors of the city.

Last year, two people lost their lives while more than 80 sustained injuries due to aerial firing in different areas of Karachi during the Independence Day celebrations.

The firing incidents had occurred in different areas including Lyari, Garden, Landhi, Korangi, Mehmoodabad, New Karachi, Bilal Colony, and Garden which resulted in more than 80 injuries.