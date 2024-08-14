COAS Gen Asim Munir addresses Azadi Parade

Army Chief General Asim is addressing Azadi Parade at PMA Kakul on August 14, 2024. — Screengrab/YouTube/GeoNews

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir addressed the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on the eve of Independence Day.



The parade is being held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul to mark the 78th Independence Day.

“Pakistan came into being to stand out among the comity of nations. Pakistan is a fait accompli and it cannot be undone,” the army chief stated.

Gen Munir said the country's people “are living as a free nation owing to the martyrs' sacrifices”.

“We emerge as a strong nation after trial and tribulations. To weaken Pakistan's armed forces is tantamount to weakening the country itself."

The army chief said armed forces will not let sacrifices of their martyrs to go waste.

"Unfortunately the forces who have evil designs of extremism and extremism have surfaced in our country."

The army chief is the chief guest of the Azadi Parade ceremony.

The cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy presented a spectacular demonstration of their skills in the drill parade.

On this occasion, a special tribute was presented to the martyrs of the land.

More to follow...

