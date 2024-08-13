Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big step after chief of staff resignation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a big plan to divert attention from their latest setback and turned it over to their tour to Colombia.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff Josh Kettler resigned from his position just three months into his job. The sources from the pair's camp claimed that the resignation was a "mutual disagreement."

However, the new update sparked questions about the Montecito couple's conduct with their staff members as he was their 18th employee who quit the given job.

GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker claimed that now, Harry and Meghan will try their best to "push forward the narrative" revolving around their visit to the South American country despite receiving a "big shock."



He said, "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"



The royal expert believes it is a "huge challenge" for the former working royals "remaining staff to try and put a lid" on this controversy ahead of their Colombia tour. Harry and Meghan "are going to want to be pushing forward the narrative."



Cameron claimed that the Sussexes will make their visit look "all happy and nice," and will represent it as an "unofficial royal tour shining a light on online security for children."

However, in reality, Harry and Meghan's trip "won't be [look like this], because we're talking about an ex-staff member who's left a big shock," the royal expert stated.