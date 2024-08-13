Russian ambassador congratulates Pakistani nation on Independence Day

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev. —Russian embassy to Pakistan website/ File

On the eve of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev on Tuesday congratulated and wished its citizens prosperity.

"Let me extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Khorev stated.

The Russian ambassador expressed proud over representing Russia in a country known for its hospitality, natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

"Pakistan has enormous potential in all spheres of life, but its most valuable asset is its hardworking and sincere people," the ambassador said.

He wished the nation prosperity, well-being and happiness. "Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak!" he wrote.