Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice jump in to protect William, Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousins are finally stepping up to rescue the two estranged siblings from their ongoing feud.

The two warring brothers, who are not on talking terms, are not only the cause of cancer-stricken King Charles’ heartbreak but are also hurting the monarchy, especially amid the ongoing health crisis.

In a bid to support their uncle Charles and Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice are jumping in to support the royal family, per royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

“Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light,” Turner told Fox News Digital. “Both have strong values and common sense.”

The expert went on to add that they are not particularly taking sides in the feud and are instead taking the role to build bridges between the two estranged siblings.

“They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations,” she explained. “This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children.”

Meanwhile, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold revealed that Beatrice and Zara had been helping William as he came to terms with Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, following his father’s.

Harrold revealed that Beatrice is “very close” with both the brothers and their relationship “never changed” even with the ongoing feud.

“They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs,” he said.

For Beatrice particularly, Harrold shared, “I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation.”