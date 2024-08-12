King Charles issues strict new rule at Balmoral to protect Kate Middleton

As King Charles and Queen Camilla are joined by the members of the royal family for their summer break, a new rule is in place.

With their ongoing health struggles, the monarch expressed his concerns for beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton with a strict policy which will ensure that she is able to relax during the vacation.

Every year, the royal family enjoy their private family vacation towards the end of the summer, have been told to stay off social media, with a complete ban on cell phones and photos, a well-placed palace insider revealed to Express.co.uk.

“There has been a gentle reminder that social media posts and photos from family events are to be avoided,” the source told the outlet.

“It's a private family holiday and due to extended members of the family joining this year, they are trying to keep everything as private as possible.”

The insider also suggested that the reinforcement of the strict policy may also serve to protect Kate, following her cancer diagnosis, given the intense scrutiny surrounding the Princess of Wales' absence.

Moreover, this will also serve to give the King, who himself is battling cancer, some privacy to unwind, especially with extended family members joining in.

“There are a lot of teenagers in attendance,” the source noted. “And there would be nothing worse than seeing a photo of King Charles trying to force a potato into his mouth on social media.”

Apart from Prince William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, there will be other younger royals joining.

Prince Edward and Sophie’s children: Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16. Moreover, Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, are expected with their daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

Mike and Zara Tindall's three children, daughters Mia, 10, and Lena, 6, and son Lucas, 3, are also expected to join but may be leaving early due to Zara’s other commitments.