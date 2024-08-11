Royals Dining Rules: Charlotte, George, and Louis eat separately?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis

On special occasions, Princess Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, are reportedly seated at the kids' table rather than dining with their parents, even during Christmas.

The royal children dine separately from the adults and are expected to do so until they reach their teenage years.

Without the distraction of iPads, Kate Middleton and Prince William must rely on their children’s good behavior while dining away from them.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who served both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, shared that the nannies are responsible for developing the young royals’ taste buds.

McGrady recounted how, as children, Prince William and Prince Harry were often bribed to eat their vegetables or had their greens cleverly hidden in their favourite dishes.

He told Harper's Bazaar the royal kids aren't allowed to sit with the adults until they have "learned the art of polite conversation" - and often, the wait can go on until they become teenagers.

He said: "The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table."

He also revealed how Prince William and Harry had to strike deals before they ate their greens.

He told Hello: "The Royal nursery wasn't just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too. Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too."