Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R to light up ‘Countdown to LA28’ celebrations

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R to give th global audience a taste of what's to come in 2028

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R., and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to headline the star-studded countdown to the 2028 Summer Olympics in true Hollywood style.

As reported by Deadline on August 10, the "Countdown to LA28" handover celebrations will follow the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Venus Williams hosting the event.

The festivities will kick off with H.E.R. performing the national anthem live from Paris, followed by performances from the Lovely songstress, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and LA native rapper, known for his hit Drop It Like It's Hot.

"This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA," said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman.

"We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers, and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show for a global audience that will give fans a taste of what's to come in 2028," he added.

In addition to the musical performances, the event will feature appearances by special guests, including Olympic legends Carl Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard, Brenda Villa, Rudy Garcia-Tolson, and Team USA Olympians Jagger Eaton, Kate Courtney, and Michael Johnson.

The celebratory handover event will be broadcast live and in primetime on NBC and Peacock.